Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 231.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

