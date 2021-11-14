Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after buying an additional 197,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

