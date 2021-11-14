Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $213.15 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Metal coin can now be bought for about $3.20 or 0.00004987 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $213.15 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metal has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.94 or 0.00367557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.