Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $19.21 million and $1.26 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.29 or 0.00012600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004870 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

