Metronome Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.44 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00009029 BTC on exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $71.44 million and approximately $69,126.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,565,898 coins and its circulating supply is 12,279,524 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

