Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 12,631 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 105,258.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Glaukos by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

