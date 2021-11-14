Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 14,968 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 83,155.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

