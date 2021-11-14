Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 7,592 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 94,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

