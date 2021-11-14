Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 114,954.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

