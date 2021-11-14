Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 79,207.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 119.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 129,612 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $113.00 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

