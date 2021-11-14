Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 111,455.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of ARNC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

