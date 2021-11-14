Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 31,862.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.60 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $974,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,115 shares of company stock valued at $42,788,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.