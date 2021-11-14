Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 10,189 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 509,450.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,116,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $196.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

