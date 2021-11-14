Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 10,640 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 42,560.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 595.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $17,118,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

