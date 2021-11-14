Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 14,833 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 114,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 876,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,992,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 123.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 559.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

