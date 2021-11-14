Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 24,562 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 87,721.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

