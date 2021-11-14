Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 8,459 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 105,737.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,675 shares of company stock worth $5,707,504 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $161.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

