Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 144,675.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of TXG opened at $166.63 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average of $171.14.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

