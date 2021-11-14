Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 108,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after buying an additional 67,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

