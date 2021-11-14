Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 105,043.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.