Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 113,928.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,334,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,119. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP opened at $163.74 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $144.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

