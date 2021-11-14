Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 119,739.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

