Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 105,912.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

