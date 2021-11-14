Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 101,547.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,526 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after purchasing an additional 294,655 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $6,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

