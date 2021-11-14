Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.09 Million Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 106,950.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $81.27 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

