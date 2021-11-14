Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 71,720.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wayfair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,570,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wayfair by 18.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.79 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.06. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

