Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 126,506.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 842,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,105,000 after buying an additional 82,498 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $614,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 601.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

NYSE:TNL opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.