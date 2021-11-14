Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 102,350.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

