Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 101,054.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

