Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.17 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 112,085.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,680 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of EQT opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

