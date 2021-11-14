Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 119,440.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $3,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $3,528,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 260,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.08 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

