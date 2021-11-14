Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 31,701.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Plug Power by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $2,054,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. TheStreet upgraded Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

