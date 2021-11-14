Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 103,488.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $309,410,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,117,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,736,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

In other news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,441 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $149.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.73 and a 12-month high of $150.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

