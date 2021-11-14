Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 355,528.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,774 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $25.98 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.