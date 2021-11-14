Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 129,696.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,356,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Vontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

VNT stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

