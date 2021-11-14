Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 104,280.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,813 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.