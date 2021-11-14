Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 106,883.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after acquiring an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 517,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after acquiring an additional 351,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after acquiring an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $37.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

