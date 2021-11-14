Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 113,876.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,555,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

