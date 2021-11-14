Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $1.18 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

