Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 14,987 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 107,050.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 78.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $2,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE CBU opened at $74.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

