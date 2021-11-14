Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 1,740 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 174,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 57.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total value of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GHC opened at $594.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $444.94 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

