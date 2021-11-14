Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 70,648 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 336,419.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,648 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,909.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,294,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 474,643 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

APLE opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

