Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 8,138 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 101,725.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 3,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,204 shares of company stock valued at $14,601,642. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average of $129.30. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.