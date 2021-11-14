Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 108,437.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of APLS opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

