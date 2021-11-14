Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 88,780.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $215.18 and a 1 year high of $290.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,574 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

