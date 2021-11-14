Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 112,288.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth approximately $94,400,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

SHAK opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

