Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 117,235.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $56,210,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $33,396,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $32.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

