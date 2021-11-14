Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 116,280.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,117 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

