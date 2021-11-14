Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 116,860.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 83,595 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.21 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.45.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

