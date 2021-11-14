MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.73% of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFMS opened at $39.68 on Friday. MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

